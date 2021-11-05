Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,593,104 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.63% of Select Medical worth $775,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Select Medical by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 667,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after acquiring an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

