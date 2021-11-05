Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.