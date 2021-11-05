Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 2,709,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

