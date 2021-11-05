SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGLFF opened at $9.66 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

