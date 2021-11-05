Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $118,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of SHAK opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

