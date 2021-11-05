Shankar Musunuri Sells 115,367 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $1,632,443.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00.

Shares of OCGN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 431.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.