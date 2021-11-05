Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

