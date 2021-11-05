Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of SAE opened at €148.10 ($174.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.24 and its 200-day moving average is €147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -82.68.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

