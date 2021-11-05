Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Increases By 20.7%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

