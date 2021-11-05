Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Declines By 16.2%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.91 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

