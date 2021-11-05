Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declines By 16.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSB opened at $61.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $66.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

