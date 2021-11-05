ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $55,569.03

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $55,569.03 and approximately $32.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00247518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00097164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

