Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

