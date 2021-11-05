Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

SRRA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.