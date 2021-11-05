Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The company has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

