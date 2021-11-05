Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

SPG stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $167.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.