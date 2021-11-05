SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $123.49 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

