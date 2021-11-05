Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.66 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.