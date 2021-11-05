Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $15.75 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

