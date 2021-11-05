Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLTTF. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $$4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

