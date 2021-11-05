SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

