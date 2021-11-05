SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $1,107,655.02 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49.

SGH stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

