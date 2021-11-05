Smartshare Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $513,578.86 and approximately $20,232.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00129443 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

