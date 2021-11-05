SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$42.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.90. 36,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,920. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

