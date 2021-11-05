SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $340.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.43.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.85. 11,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,116. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.