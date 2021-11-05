SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $41,451,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

