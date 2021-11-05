Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

