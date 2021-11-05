Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 15,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

