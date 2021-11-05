Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 15,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

