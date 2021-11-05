Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.40

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.40 and last traded at $123.32, with a volume of 803083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.