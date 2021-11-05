Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

