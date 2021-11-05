SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $168.42. 259,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,662. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

