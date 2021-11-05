SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lowered by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

