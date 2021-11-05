SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.22

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.22 and last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

