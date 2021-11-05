SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.06

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 140494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

