Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 29,081 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.55% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $528,890 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,426. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

