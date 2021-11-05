Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $10.85 Million Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257,737 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.30% of Affimed worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

AFMD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

