Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,483. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

