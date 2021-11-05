Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 7,806 Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.72% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of ACHL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,595. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

