Sphera Funds Management LTD. Trims Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. LivePerson makes up 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

