Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 75.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $64,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

