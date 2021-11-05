Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRC stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

