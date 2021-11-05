Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

SPOK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,755. The stock has a market cap of $202.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

