Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

