Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.