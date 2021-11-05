Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,909,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 320,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

