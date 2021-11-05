Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

