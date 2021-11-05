Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 33,123 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,452,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $90,049,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,680,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,131,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

