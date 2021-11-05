Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,893 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

