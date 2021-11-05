STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 401,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,151. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.